A DRIVER had their car seized for “causing alarm, distress or annoyance” to members of the public at Newport Retail Park after being slapped with a Section 59 notice.

The police have wide ranging powers to deal with people who use their vehicles in an anti-social manner.

Apart from prosecuting offenders for motoring offences that could lead to them disqualified from driving, they can also use Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

This law applies to vehicles driven carelessly or without reasonable consideration on roads – and that includes car parks and other public areas – in a manner likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public.

The keeper of the vehicle will be liable to recovery/storage costs before they get their vehicle back.

An official complaint does not even have to be received by the police for them to enforce the law.

Gwent Police announced on Twitter yesterday: “Message from PC1538 - 1 Vehicle issued a section 59 notice for causing alarm, distress or annoyance and seized in Newport retail park.”

The law is also there to stop inappropriate use of vehicles that annoy the public or place people at risk.

It also stops offenders who disrupt the quality of life of others at homes nearby.

A Section 59 warning is issued first to allow the driver to make adjustments to their driving style or to their motor vehicles.

If there are any further complaints about the driver once the Section 59 warning has been handed out, police then have the power to seize the motor vehicle.

When the driver has already received a Section 59 warning notice within the preceding 12 months or it is impracticable to give a warning, their car can be confiscated.

Gwent Police’s tweet was applauded by most of the people who replied to it.

dancingbrave1986 @joebloggsuk1 wrote, “good work guys -too many idiots around”, while Richard Thornton @Rich_Thornton1 said, “Sweet. One down!!!”

Maria Kerr @mariakerr1 asked: “What about neighbours who play loud music from their car when cleaning it?”

But Parksey @swparksey commented: “Hahah being annoying. Can you issue one on that b***** helicopter you use? I find it very annoying and distressing. Thanks.”

Earlier this month, police recorded 169 speeding offences on Sunday, July 14, believed to be linked to a large meet-up of car enthusiasts in Newport Retail Park.

An estimated 1,000 people in 500 cars attended the evening meeting.

A Gwent Police spokesman at the time said officers from the area support unit and the Newport West neighbourhood policing team had carried out patrols at the unofficial event and along the Southern Distributor Road, to "address community concerns" about the meet-up.

There, officers spoke with a number of attendees, giving them advice and warnings about behaviour and possible offences.