A GLIDER pilot has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Monmouthshire over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called after the aircraft flipped over during take-off at the South Wales Gliding Club in Gwernesney, near Usk yesterday.

Police, the ambulance and fire services were called out at around 12.45pm and it is understood that the pilot – a man – was taken to Swansea’s Morriston Hospital for treatment.

Although his injures are described as serious they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch confirmed it has launched a probe into the crash.

A spokesperson said: "The AAIB has sent a team to investigate an accident involving a glider that occurred in Monmouthshire, Wales."

Fire crews from Usk, New Inn and Ebbw Vale attended.