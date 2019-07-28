MEET the man who dedicates his time to helping a foodbank that has provided emergency aid to thousands of people in Newport over the years.

Jon Slocombe has been the manager of Newport Foodbank for the last four years.

But before this, the 54-year-old had previously led a successful career in the dairy industry.

“I was born in Cardiff,” he said.

“I lived in the Birchgrove area and moved away for a couple of years. I then moved back to that area.

“I lived there with my wife, Kate, whom I’ve been married to for 30 years next April. We have three children: our eldest has opened a coffee shop, another works for a construction firm and our daughter is completing a degree in mental health nursing.

“From the age of about 20 I worked for a dairy company in Cardiff. We then built a dairy in West Wales. We asked farmers to join us and we would pay them for the milk.

“We were an independent company and wanted to build a Welsh brand.

“It was great and very successful. I later became director at 27.”

But holding such a demanding job also had its drawbacks.

“Life became very busy in the end,” he admitted.

“I was travelling all over Europe. Later there were purchases of our company and I decided it was time for me to leave.”

He added: “I then went self-employed and life became as busy as before.

“We later called it a day--but I still trade in some dairy produce which I sell to Denmark each month.”

Mr Slocombe is a parishioner of Christchurch, in Malpas, and that is how he became aware of its foodbank.

Having some spare time, he decided to get involved and a few years later became manager.

“I was managing the conference centre for Christchurch for a few days a week,” he said.

“I later volunteered at their foodbank. I did various roles.

“I could see the value of the foodbank and the tremendous work it was doing.”

In the first six months of this year, Newport Foodbank has handed out a colossal 12 tonnes of food.

The rise in users resulted in the foodbank relocating its warehouse to the city centre to use a bigger premise.

Mr Slocombe added that he hopes foodbanks will no longer be required in the near future.

He said: “We have aided many people over the years. It is not something to brag about.

“It is getting busier. Our aim is to feed those in crisis. We have a voucher system to allow people to see the front-line professionals – such as Citizens Advice - who then issue the vouchers.

“I have given up everything else, really, to spend more time doing what I’m currently doing.

“This is not a career. We are here solely to help those in genuine need.

“It is tough emotionally but is also satisfying to see the help volunteers give to those in need.

"Hopefully in the future foodbanks will no longer be needed.

“I am helping at the foodbank to give back to the people of Newport and, as a Christian, it is a privilege to be able to serve in this way.”

The South Wales Argus launched its month-long foodbank appeal recently – and we are calling on you to join us in supporting Newport Foodbank.

Items needed by the foodbank include: jam, custard, rice pudding, pasta sauce, tomatoes, fruit, biscuits and juice.

If you would like to donate any of the above, you can visit Newport Foodbank along Corn Street on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.