AN autistic girl has organised a fun talent show, taking place this weekend.

Imogen Watling, 12, from Caldicot was inspired to put the event on after performing in several herself.

The aspiring rapper came second in the rap category on Welsh Factor.

She said: “I came up with this idea after coming second in my rap category on the Welsh Factor, and I wanted to make a massive show just like that.”

(12-year-old Imogen Watling has high-functioning autism and has organised a talent show)

Imogen’s high-functioning autism, diagnosed at the age of six, means that she does struggle with life and social situations, but she is determined to overcome this. She added: “Even though my life is a struggle each day, I won’t let anything stand in my way. I want to achieve everything in my life, my dream is to become famous.”

Ever the entertainer, she wants to make people laugh and have fun. On why she wanted to do the show, Imogen said: “I love making people laugh, have fun and make them believe in themselves. l love to do things for others. I struggle with life in general and struggle with friendships and socially... I’m at my happiest when I’m making others happy.”

The talent show, taking place this Sunday, July 28 between 1pm-5pm at Caldicot Seven View Club, will feature a multitude of performers from across the UK, including Imogen herself.

(Talent Mayhem will take place at Caldicot Seven View Club on Sunday, July 28)

Imogen will be hosting the show, acting as compere where she will be introducing performers ranging from a seven-year-old dancer to a 32-year-old beatboxer. They will be coming from all corners too, some local to Caldicot and others from as far afield as Spain.

Imogen has also organised for a face painter, a clown and a sweet shop to be in attendance as well as a raffle, with prizes donated by local shops.

Tickets are £2 for children, £2.50 for over 16s and free for ages three and under. Proceeds will go to Caldicot Town Team.