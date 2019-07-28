It's a kitten celebration as we showcase a group of adorable kittens who are ready to find their forever homes.

(Some of the kittens ready for rehoming)

Gwent Cats Protection have received hundreds of kittens this year in multiple litters, who have all joined their older cats in needing the love and attention of their 'purrfect' human.

READ MORE:

More than 100 kittens are available for homes, with a selection of those featured here today. There are kittens of all ages, colours and breeds.

(Little bundles of fluff)

If you would like to register your interest in adopting, please contact Gwent Cats Protection. They would love to hear from you.You can also keep an eye on their Facebook group, Adoption Page and website to find out all about the kittens and cats ready for your love.