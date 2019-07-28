AN adorable puppy from Newport has won the chance to be a canine critic - after being diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia at six months old.

Dog-friendly holiday company, Canine Cottages, were searching for 10 special dogs around the UK to join their team, with the chosen ones (and their owners) receiving free UK holidays, days out and products to review.

One-year-old German Shepherd Bear came first out of 50,000 entries in Wales to win dog-friendly holidays, which he will review in his own special doggy way.

Bear’s owner Leah Sheppard decided to enter Bear after seeing an advert on Facebook for the competition.

She said: “I felt surprised as we were told there were over 50,000 applicants. I’m really chuffed.”

(The adorable one-year-old Bear who is now a canine critic)

“I have three dogs, Bear and two Shih Tzus, and have never been on holiday with them. I thought it looked nice and would be nice to be able to take the dogs away on holiday, rather than leave them in the kennels, which I hate doing.”

It is a nice chapter to add to Bear’s life. The German Shepherd was diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia at the age of six months, causing him severe pain.

Although he has had one hip replacement, he is still in pain and it is proving a challenge for the family to keep him from running and jumping around.

(Poor little Bear is in constant pain due to bilateral hip dysplasia)

Ms Sheppard said: “He’s such an energetic dog and doesn’t understand it. He has one good hip now but trying to keep him from running around is challenging.

“He’s not had the best start to life, having to have lots of time on house and crate rest, which isn’t ideal for an energetic puppy.”

Bear is already an admired puppy, with 18,700 followers on his

. The photogenic pup documents his journey through hip dysplasia and his loyal followers have become lifesavers for Ms Sheppard and Bear.

“When we got Bear, we took out insurance, but it only covers £1,000 per condition. When we found out that he had hip dysplasia and realised the amount, we were stuck.

“He had his first operation on May 9 and this cost £7,500, a lot more than the insurance covered. His followers on Instagram helped us to pay for it by donating to a GoFundMe page set up.

“We have preliminary booked his second operation for August 21 as they get booked up quick. We hope to have the £7,000 needed by then.

(The photogenic Bear will be reviewing dog friendly holiday destinations as a canine critic)

“We have about £4,000 in total at the moment from what was left over from the first operation, I’ve been saving myself and also doing some other fundraising to try and get the money together.

“I just want him to be 100 per cent pain free and like a puppy again,” she added.

The hope is for the operation to go ahead in August, which would allow Bear to be able to enjoy his doggy holidays as a canine critic.

If you are able to help Bear get his operation, you can

.