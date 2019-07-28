PONTYPOOL might not be first on the list of destinations to search for your £1m+ mansion but this 16th-century five-bedroom property is a chance for the area to show its quality.

A fine example of a traditional Welsh long barn, this home also benefits from having approximately nine and a half acres of grounds including a paddock and outbuildings.

A sweeping drive leads to the impressive yet understated front entrance.

Stepping inside you are greeted with a little slice of Middle Earth, an array of exposed wooden features and flagstone floors. The kitchen is expansive yet cosy, perfect for entertaining visitors, well-wishers or distant relations – or simply having a quiet cup of tea.

It also boasts not one but two Belfast sinks to clear up after any raucous dinner guests.

With ample reception rooms and yet more beams, exposed stonework and classic-yet-rustic design, the lower level of this property hasn't aged a day.

Upstairs is more of the same, with five sizeable bedrooms an en-suite and a family bathroom complete with roll-top bath. You will be well equipped for any unexpected parties.

Despite the dark wooden floors, plenty of windows and whitewashed walls mean the property is bright throughout and outside their is more than enough space to entertain.

The outbuildings – a large garage, stables and stone barn – could even be viewed as business opportunities. The stables have obvious potential for riders but the barn and garage are large enough to be nice cosy holiday lets after conversion.

Also included with the property are nine and a half acres of land – more than enough to go on an adventure should the mood take you – and, while it may require a lot of upkeep, it will certainly appeal to those with a love of growing things.

