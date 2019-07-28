Here's the latest Argus column by Islwyn MP Chris Evans:

SOUTH Wales is an amazing part of the world.

With its lush green valleys, rich history and fantastic people it has so much to offer.

Last year more than 700,000 visits were made to south Wales by people from outside the UK.

MORE NEWS:

Along with this there were more than million trips by people from within Great Britain involving one or more overnight stays.

However, south Wales as a tourist destination is an under-tapped resource.

As well as the attractions like Lido Ponty, Caerphilly Castle and the Royal Mint, we have a rich history together with plenty of myths and legends that we should be taking advantage of.

It was recently announced that the UK Government will be creating a new tourism sector engagement deal which will invest in our natural heritage, museums and arts.

There can be no doubt south Wales should be one of the five regions which benefit from the deal.

To take advantage of this deal we will need to encourage local entrepreneurs to cater to the tourism sector.

This could be a real opportunity to create more jobs and fire up the local economy.

In rural areas around the country we have already seen how, by developing tourism attractions, farmers have helped keep their business sustainable.

We already have a developing industry in Islwyn.

Just last week the Welsh Tourism Alliance visited Islwyn.

We went on a tour of Risca and Crosskeys, during which we visited a development of Eco Pods at Ebbw view eco stays.

When these pods are finished they will be a unique draw to the area.

With more tourism in the area small business will be able to spot opportunities to develop around the industry, as local business Cwmdown did when they spotted the need for someone who could take mountain bikers up Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

South Wales has natural beauty equal to world-famous tourist destinations. From Barry Island to Pontsticill Reservoir with Cwmcarn scenic drive in between, we are so lucky to live in such a fantastic area.

We should do more to share it with others.