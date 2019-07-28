SUMMER is here and the little ones are running riot.

But never fear - help is at hand.

Here's a handy list of some of the children playschemes that are available across every Gwent county this summer:

TORFAEN:

The Torfaen area is offering numerous playschemes for children of a range of ages.

The Summer Open Access Playschemes runs every day from July 29 to August 22.

Morning Sessions - 10:00am - 12:00pm (5-12 years)

• Blaenavon Heritage School, Blaenavon

• Cold Barn Farm, Trevethin

• Woodlands Community Primary School, Upper Cwmbran

• Henllys Primary School, Henllys

• Llantarnam Primary School, Llantarnam

• New Inn Primary School, New Inn

• Nodffa Church, Abersychan

• Pentranch Community Hall, Wainfelin

Afternoon Sessions - 1:00pm - 3:00pm (5-12 years)

• Glansychan Hall, Abersychan

• Pontnewynydd Cricket Club (Bat and Ball), Pontnewynydd

• Woodlands Field- The Pod, Penygarn

• Garnteg Primary School, Abersychan

• Fishponds Park, Panteg

• Integrated Children’s Centre, Two Locks

• Blenheim Road Community Primary school, St Dials

• Coed Eva Primary School, Coed Eva

• Nant Celyn Primary School, Two Locks

• Llanyrafon Church, Llanyrafon East and Ponthir

• Maendy Primary School, Pontnewydd

• Blaenavon Active Living Centre, Blaenavon (12.30pm – 2.30pm)

Welsh Medium Provisions (5-12 years)

• Ysgol Gymraeg, St Dials 10:00am-12:00pm

• Ysgol Panteg, Panteg 1:00pm-3:00pm

Play in the Park Sessions

• Fishponds Park, Panteg – 1.00pm – 3.00 pm

• Flower Gardens, Blaenavon – 2.30pm – 3.30pm

Activities Sessions for Children and Young People - 10:00am - 3:00pm (8-12 years)

• Cwmbran Stadium, Llantarnam

• Fairwater Leisure Centre, Fairwater

Learn, Laugh and Get Active Camp - Referral only through school - 10:00am - 1:00pm (5-11 years)

• Blenheim Road Community Primary School, St Dials

• Coed Eva Primary School, Coed Eva

• Nant Celyn Primary School, Two Locks

• Garnteg Primary School, Abersychan

• Cwmbran High School, Fairwater - Moving on up - Transition Project (Year 6)

Specialist Support - Referral only

• Pontypool Active Living Centre, Pontypool-Time slots allocated (ages 5+)

• Youth Inclusion Zone, Fairwater 10:00am-3:00pm (11+)

• Cockerel - Stay and Play Sessions, Greenmeadow -10:00am-12:00pm (5-11 years)

• Victory Church - Stay and Play Sessions, Pontnewydd- 1:00am-3:00pm (5-8 years)

NEWPORT:

Newport activities run from the August 1 to August 23 every day, excluding weekends and August 7.

All day from 10am – 3pm for children aged 5 to 12 years old at:

• Bettws Active Living Centre, NP20 7YB

• Pill Flying Start Building, NP20 2FT

9.45am - 11.44am

• Shaftesbury Community Centre, NP20 5LD

• Pill Millennium Centre, NP20 2GH

• Alway Community Centre, NP19 9SG

1pm - 2.59pm

• Newport East Community Centre, NP19 4NA

• Maesglas Community Centre, NP20 3XT

• Ringland - Milton Flying Start, NP19 9HB

All sessions are provisional and are subject to change.

Or you can browse the summer holiday fun for Newport https://issuu.com/newportlive/docs/holiday_fun_summer_lr

CAERPHILLY

Playscheme at Penyrheol, Trecenydd, Energyln every day from July 23 – August 16. For Primary school-aged children between the age of 5 and 1. Children must permanently live in the Penyrheol, Trecenydd or Energlyn ward to be eligible to attend either playscheme

Trecenydd will be held at Hendre Junior School

Penyrheol will be held at Cwm Ifor Primary School

- Entry is free

- First come first served

Additionally, the Summer Sport Scheme is set to be the biggest yet. Based out of Caerphilly, Newbridge, Risca and Heolddu Leisure centres, the scheme offers children aged 7 – 12 the opportunity to experience various sporting activities in a safe and engaging environment. The price for each session is £8.30 a day or £5.20 at Heolddu with full details available on the Sport Caerphilly website or the Sport Caerphilly Facebook page. Sessions will run from July 22 to August 30 and can be booked by contacting your chosen centre or directly through the new ‘LeisureLifestyle’ app.

Sport Caerphilly football camps will be at the Centre for Sporting Excellence between the 6 - 8, 13 – 15 and 20 - 22 August. All football camps cost £12.20 per day.

The Netball Camps will also run on select dates during August. Running at Sue Noake Leisure Centre on August 6, 7 and 8 – sessions cost £10.20.

BLAENAU GWENT

Blaenau Gwent will be offering playschemes from July 22 to August 30 at various sport centres.

The Abertillery Sport Centre will offer play shcemes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Which will include:

- 10.00 – 1.00 Multi-skills

- 1.00 - 1.30 Lunch

- 1.30 - 3 .00 swim

- £7 per child

The Ebbw Vale Sports Centre will offer play schemes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Which will include:

- 10.00 – 1.00 Multi-skills

- 1.00 - 1.30 Lunch

- 1.30 - 3 .00 swim

- £7 per child

The Tredegar Sports Centre will offer play schemes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Which will include:

- 10.00 – 1.00 Multi-skills

- 1.00 - 1.30 Lunch

- 1.30 - 3 .00 swim

- £7 per child

MONMOUTHSHIRE:

Monmouthshire County Council will be running a series of free unregistered playschemes across the county from July 29 to August 22 (weekdays only.) All playschemes are for children aged 5 - 11 (just finished reception - just finished year 6). No booking is required; you just need to register your children with the provider on 1st day of provision.

The provision will be found at the following locations:

• Deri View Primary School, Abergavenny (Bilingual playscheme) - 10am - 12pm

• Abergavenny Scout Hall, Fairfield Car Park - 1pm - 3pm

• Kymin View Primary School, Monmouth - 1:30pm - 3:30pm

• Bulwark Community Centre, Chepstow - 1:30pm - 3:30pm

• Magor CV Primary School, Magor - 10am - 12pm

• Ysgol Y Ffin, Sandy Lane, Caldicot (bilingual playscheme) - 1pm - 3pm.