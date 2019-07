THIS photograph of an American ship has been sent in by reader Arthur Nicolaas, from Maesglas in Newport.

The ship was birthed in Newport dock in the late nineties. Mr Nicolaas says the ship looks to have been lengthened to carry extra cargo.

What do you know about this ship? Email Sarah Wigmore at sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk or write to South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas Newport, NP20 3QN.