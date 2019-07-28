TWO QUICK-THINKING children have received Good Citizen awards from Blaenavon Town Council for saving their dad’s life.

Cole and Tamara Mae Seabourne, aged eight and five at the time, rushed to get help after their dad, Jamie Seabourne, suffered an epileptic fit in February and fell down the stairs.

With their dad unable to get up and having badly damaging his shoulder, the children ran to their neighbours’ house, but there was no answer.

They then ran from their home in Brynavon to the Market Street stores where their mum Sarah-Louise Hill works, only to discover she was on her lunch break at the children’s great-grandmother’s house on Rhydynos Street.

The children ran all the way there, and Mr Seabourne was driven to the hospital.

“I’m really proud of them,” said Miss Hill. “They told me that they had heard a loud bang and came out of their bedroom and saw their dad at the bottom of the stairs. There was so much blood.

“Jamie’s been suffering with epilepsy for three years, but this is the first time the children have seen anything like this.

“They just ran to get help. They didn’t even have shoes or coats on.

“They crossed a main road and dodged all of the traffic. Cole was such a good big brother, looking after Tamara and keeping her calm.

“When they came running in, I was scared and emotional, but also proud.

“I was concerned for Jamie but also for my kids. My first priority was to calm them down and make sure that they didn’t have to worry any more.

“I was very proud that they were acknowledged with the award. As well as the award from the town council, they also received an award from their school, Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary.

“They didn’t know about the award beforehand, so it was a nice surprise.”

The children, now aged nine and six, were presented with the award at a Blaenavon Town Council meeting by the mayor, Cllr Jac Denley Jones.

When presenting them with their awards, Cllr Denley Jones said: “You were very forward thinking and helped to save your father’s life.”