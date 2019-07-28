PART of the A4042 has been closed following a serious accident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible, to prevent a build-up of traffic.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: " A road closure is in place on A4042 between Goytre and Llanellen

"Emergency Services are currently dealing with a serious, road traffic collision on the A4042 between the Hardwick Roundabout and Llanover.

"The road is closed and diversions are in place which will cause congestion.

"Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey."

We will give you further updates as they become available.