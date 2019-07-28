As the Westfield Health British Transplant Games draws to a close, host city Newport has been announced as a Donor City.

Newport is the second city to be given the accolade, after Birmingham who hosted the Games in 2018, and signifies a commitment that a collective of organisations in Newport have two years to complete.

Newport is now aiming to raise the number of transplant recipients engaging in physical activity and sport.

(The Westfield Health British Transplant Games in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The city is also keen to increase Black, Asian, Ethnic Minority engagement (BAME) in the transplant process. Currently, consent rates among BAME communities are at around half the average rate in the UK.

Chair of the 2019 Games, Ann Lloyd, also Chair of the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “The Games have been a huge success, but it is important we continue the work.

"The city has set itself some big ambitions and working together we can make a significant difference.”

Latest figures reveal that the consent rate for organ donation in Wales has increased by seven per cent from last year; Wales now has the highest consent rate of all the UK nations.

Nearly 57,000 Newport residents have registered an opt in decision on the organ donation register.

Leader of Newport City Council, Cllr Debbie Wilcox, said: "We have been proud hosts of the Games and are dedicated to building on the last two years of planning and preparation.

"To be named as the UK’s second Donor City recognises our commitment to make sure the work around organ donation and our transplant communities continues."

Minister for Health and Social Services, Vaughan Gething, said added: "We are delighted that Newport has been named as the second Donor City in the United Kingdom, having shown huge enthusiasm delivering a successful 2019 Westfield Health British Transplant Games.

"Every donation is a potentially life-saving gift and I am so pleased to see the consent rate continues to rise in Wales. It shows the introduction of the pioneering opt-out system is having a real effect and it is great to see England and Scotland now following our lead."

The aim of the Games – organised on behalf of charity, Transplant Sport - is to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Wales was the first to introduce a soft opt-out system of the organ donor register. However, the decision on organ donation is still made by loved ones.

That’s why organisers are keen to spread the word that you need to make your wishes – whatever they may be - known to your family.

As of December 31, 2018, there were 232 patients in Wales waiting for a transplant. In the first three quarters of 2018/19, 19 patients died while on the active waiting list.

Results of the Westfield Health British Transplant Games will be announced soon.

The event is supported by Westfield Health, Welsh Government, Newport City Council, Newport Live, the local health boards across Wales, NHS Blood and Transplant, Kidney Care UK, Anthony Nolan Register, Donor Family Network, Global Kidney Foundation and Believe Organ Donor Support.

Further sponsors include Friars Walk, Icon Creative Design, Rodney Parade, Celtic Manor and Newport NOW BID.

