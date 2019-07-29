GWENT Police have warned cruel pet owners they will be prosecuted if they leave their dogs in roasting hot cars.

The force have received a rise in calls of drivers allowing pooches to be stranded in vehicles during the heatwave that hit the UK recently.

They are also urging members of the public to contact them if they came across these acts of animal cruelty.

On their Twitter account, Gwent Police revealed: “We have received an increase in calls of dogs being left in vehicles during the warmer weather of the last couple of days.

“Please be reminded not to do so as this is an offence of animal cruelty. Please contact if you see this happening.”

Their warning comes days after cops rescued two dogs trapped in boiling cars as their owners shopped while Britain baked in 33.5C heat last Thursday.

A police officer in Leeds alerted one driver whose pet was stranded on the hottest day of the year.

The dog’s owner had gone to Sainsburys and left the window slightly ajar.

A tannoy announcement was made in the store and the owner returned.

Police smashed into another car in Plymouth to free another pug.

Although there is a mixed weather for the week ahead Monday and Friday are set to be sunny.

Last week it was announced that Jayne Bryant AM and RSPCA Cymru have succeeded in making Wales the first nation in Great Britain to use variable message signs on roads to highlight the dangers of leaving canine companions locked inside warm vehicles.

The Newport West Assembly Member and the animal welfare charity teamed-up to urge the Welsh Government to include the messaging on signage across Wales during spells of warm weather.

It was confirmed that, from the beginning of July, ‘dogs die in hot cars’ messaging has started to appear on the signage, to warn motorists as to the dangers of leaving dogs in warm vehicles.

The news was confirmed in a letter to Ms Bryant after she raised the animal welfare issue with Ken Skates, the cabinet secretary for economy and Transport.

The message on the sign reads:

CEIR POETH YN LLADD CWN

DOGS DIE IN HOT CARS

Ms Bryant said: “I’m really pleased that the Welsh Government has listened to concerns raised by people across the county. Recent hot weather has reminded us of the dangers of leaving dogs in cars, even for a short period of time.

"Owners who do this often do it without thinking.

"Awareness raising measures are extremely important and a simple sign can make all the difference.”

The RSPCA urge members of the public to dial 999 if they see a dog in distress in a hot car. Being locked in a warm vehicle can have “damaging and even fatal” consequences for the animals.

Dogs cannot cool themselves down when left in warm vehicles – even with the windows open. Consequently, problems like heatstroke can materialise.