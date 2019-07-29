EMBARGOED FOR MONDAY

A CONSULTATION on new guidelines for home schooling in Wales has been launched.

New rules saying any home-schooled children should be assessed once a year to determine if they are suitable for being taught at home rather than in school are being proposed by the Welsh Government.

The guidance also sets out the support local authorities should make available to home educators in their area.

Education minister Kirsty Williams said: “This statutory guidance will help local authorities to support families who decide to home educate their children, while reinforcing the levers available to local authorities where a suitable education is not being provided.

“Our overriding priority is to secure the best outcomes for home educated children and young people by developing constructive partnerships between home education households and local authorities. This consultation provides an opportunity for everyone to have their say to help us ensure this approach is reasonable and proportionate.

“The best interest of the child is paramount and whether educated in school or at home, we remain committed to ensuring all children are supported to be the best they can and reach their full potential.”

