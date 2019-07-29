THOUSANDS descended on Caerphilly Castle on the weekend for The Big Cheese.

This annual festival, which celebrated its 22nd year, never fails to draw crowds to the biggest castle in Wales.

The fun kicked off last Friday, with a cheese-themed relay race, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

(Fireworks at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sandy Luanne Walther)

On Saturday and Sunday, attendees enjoyed food halls, street food vendors and the popular cheese market.

The weekend was also abundant with activities, including re-enactment displays, live performances, animal encounters, fair rides and more.

With no admission fee, The Big Cheese also allows visitors free access to the medieval castle and grounds.

Our Camera Club took some great photos showcasing the castle over the weekend.

(The Big Cheese's firework display at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Warren Evans)

(An aerial shot of The Big Cheese at Caerphilly Castle. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Stephen Davies)

(Sun shining at The Big Cheese. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Emma Louise)

(Fireworks at Caerphilly Castle for The Big Cheese. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sandy Luanne Walther)

(The entrance to Caerphilly Castle for The Big Cheese. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Emma Louise)

