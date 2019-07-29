CAR mad 12-year-old Gwent schoolgirl Charlotte Gould had her dream come true when she got a drive in a £200,000 Ferrari 458 sports car.

Charlotte, from Pontypool, grabbed her chance for a trip in the 200mph supercar at the Motors@Mamhilad charity event in Torfaen, which she helped organise with her sports car enthusiast dad, Matt, for the second year running.

The event, at Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool welcomed 400 vehicles and thousands of people and raised some £10,000 for Bobath Children’s Therapy Centre Wales, Cardiff.

Bobath provides specialist physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy to children all over Wales who have cerebral palsy.

(Matt Dunscombe, of Miskin, with his 1970 VW Karmann Ghia, which is originally from St Kitts. Picture: DBPR)

Matt Gould, from Pontypool, who's daughter Charlotte, has attended Bobath since she was very young, said: “We can't thank the Johnsey Estates and Mamhilad Park Estate for allowing us to use their fabulous grounds to host the event and also the marvellous car owners, enthusiasts and supporters enough for turning out in their droves to support Motors @ Mamhilad.

"The event was a huge success. We had thousands of people through the gates and I'm delighted to be able to say that we've raised £10,000 for Bobath."

James Crawford, chief executive of Johnsey Estates, who are based at and own Mamhilad Park Estate, said: "We're thrilled that Motors at Mamhilad was such a great success.

(Crowds flocked to the Motors@Mamhilad charity car show. Picture: DBPR)

"We're pleased that so many local people attended and as well as seeing the fantastic cars also took advantage of our open day at the estate to have a look around the business park. We are very pleased to be able to sponsor and support this event."

This year’s show, with 400 vehicles, was more than twice the size of the first year. It hosted more than 45 marques from 80 years of motoring history including many family favourites as well as Aston Martin, Bugatti, Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar and TVR, on show.

Matt was helped in staging the event by fellow car enthusiasts Matt Reynolds, James Oversteer, of Oversteer Photography, and Chris Wiltshire and Paige Murray, of Wallboss UK, among others

(Tim Davies, of Newport, with his 1968 five-litre Mustang Bullit fastback, which he'd got back on the road after four years especially for Motors@Mamhilad. Picture: DBPR)

Matt said: " Mamhilad Park Estate is the perfect location for a car show such as ours as there is so much car parking space for exhibitors and visitors in a safe and secure, gated location.”