A YELLOW warning is in place for tomorrow as thunderstorms are expected.
The Met Office issued the 20-hour warning as rain bringing up to 40mm of rain in places is expected just after midnight.
There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
(The weather warning.)
The Met Office warning said: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."