A MAN was found dead in a house in Newport by police yesterday.

Officers were called to Colts Foot Close yesterday at 1am, where they found an unconscious 38-year-old man.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness, who asked not to be named, told the South Wales Argus: "Officers were conducting door to door enquires.

"I was directed towards my kitchen window [by] blue flashing strobe lights and when I went to investigate was met with one ambulance and a rapid response paramedic. Later on the police started pulling up it looked like a scene in a major block buster film."

Police officers and the ambulance service attended the scene.

MORE NEWS:

Gwent Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident and are treating the man’s death as unexplained.

If anyone has information relating to this incident, call 101 quoting log 35 of 28/7/2019 or alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.