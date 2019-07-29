A MAN was warned he faces a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to attacking a woman by biting her after they had consensual sex.

Rhys Coulson, aged 25, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm when he appeared Judge Michael Fitton QC.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant has previous offences for offences against women.

Coulson carried out the attack in Newport earlier this year.

The prosecution was represented by Jenny Yeo and the defendant by Timothy Evans.

Judge Fitton adjourned the sentence so that reports can be prepared by the Probation Service into Coulson’s background.

The defendant has already spent several months in custody on remand, the court was told.

The judge told Coulson to expect a jail sentence and his case was set for Tuesday, August 20.