A trio of Gwent hospice nurses are preparing to put their best feet forward in aid of charity.

The three and driver are gearing up for the gruelling Three Peaks of Wales event in aid of St David’s Hospice Care, where they all work.

This year’s Three Peaks of Wales in aid of St David’s Hospice Care is on Saturday, September 21.

Health care assistant(HCA) Michelle Reynolds, leader of the team, said: “I took part in this event last year with a different group of people. Ssadly we failed to complete the course as we were time barred and didn’t make it up Cadair Idris after climbing Penyfan and Snowdon. I’m hoping that we can do much better this year and raise loads for the charity.”

Michelle, who trains by joining the Monmouth-based Rock Up and Run group, has previously taken part in the River Wye Monmouth Raft Race in aid of St David’s Hospice Care.

Amy and Sarah are also upping their training programmes to ensure their in shape and well prepared for the strength sapping endurance event.

The Three Peaks of Wales challenge involves teams of climbers scaling three of Wales’ tallest peaks: Mount Snowdon, at 1, 085m(3,560ft), Cadair Idris, 893m (2, 927 ft) and Pen-y-fan, 886m (2, 907ft), all in a single day. The event staged covers a total of 32km on foot with a combined ascent of 2,864 metres.

The nursing trio will be joined by fellow St David’s Hospice Care HCA and their nominated event driver, Sally=Ann Tidley.

Event organiser Franca Nigro, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re thrilled that the four St David’s Hospice Care nurses have agreed to take part in what is a real challenge. I look forward to welcoming them home when they finish.”

To enter a team please visit www.stdavidshospicecare.org or call Franca Nigro on 01633 851051