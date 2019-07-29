WE look at six criminals who have been jailed in recent weeks for offences committed across Gwent.

Here are their faces and the crimes which put them behind bars:

Ashley Morgan



Teenager Ashley Morgan was arrested as part of Operation Dynamic, a major Gwent Police exercise involving around 180 specialist officers following a series of dawn raids across the force area last month.

The 18-year-old, of Ringwood Hill, Ringland, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for three years after he admitted four counts of supplying class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he sold four bags of drugs on three different occasions to undercover officers.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, two of handling stolen goods, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

For these separate offences he was locked up for an additional 18 months, making a total sentence of four years and six months for which he must serve half in custody.

David Griffiths



David Griffiths was also caught as a result of Operation Dynamic, an undercover police operation combatting organised crime throughout Gwent.

The 57-year-old, of Gelligroes Road, Pontllanfraith, was jailed for three years and four months at Cardiff Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying crack cocaine, supplying heroin and refusing to provide a drug sample.

Griffiths had 78 convictions for 208 offences but none for drug trafficking.

The defendant had set up a dedicated drugs telephone line and was selling crack cocaine with a purity analysed as being between 83-86% and heroin at 42%.

Michael Bajjada



Newport trafficker Michael Bajjada was jailed for eight months after he pleaded guilty to the possession with intent to supply controlled drugs of class A of cocaine, class B of cannabis/resin and class B of ketamine.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old was sent to prison for three years and three months for separate offences.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he was dealing after being chauffeured around by girlfriend and was caught with 80 per cent purity crack cocaine.

The defendant, a father, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug of class A with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

Ashley Stockwell



Teenage drug dealer Ashley Stockwell was sent to a young offender institution for one year and eight months at Newport Crown Court.

The 18-year-old, from Ton Road, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

The offences were committed in his home town between January and April this year.

Stockwell also admitted being in possession of cocaine.

Gredi Hoxha

Cannabis farmer Gredi Hoxha, formerly of Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was jailed by Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Newport Crown Court.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to producing a controlled class B drug.

He was locked up for 15 months by Judge Jenkins.

Alun Pascoe, also known as Harris



Alun Pascoe, also known as Harris, aged 64, of Milton Place, Graig-Y-Rhacca, near Machen, was also one of the dealers entrapped by Gwent Police’s undercover Operation Dynamic.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying heroin and was jailed for three years.

Nik Strobl, mitigating, told Cardiff Crown Court his client had been a drug addict for 50 years which had “blighted his life” and was in “poor health”.

Pascoe supplied three wraps of heroin valued at £20 each with a purity of up to 37%.

He had 37 previous convictions for 80 offences but none for drug trafficking.