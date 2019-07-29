RSPCA NEWPORT Animal Centre has launched a special appeal for Marley and Frankie.

Both dogs are at the Newport Animal Centre and are waiting to find a perfect forever home that will meet their special needs.

Marley, a one-year-old Shar-Pei, and Frankie, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, both have limited vision – but that certainly doesn’t stop them from being fun-loving pooches.

Deputy centre manager Kath Logan said Marley and Frankie would make a lovely addition to the home – and are just in need of owners who are understanding of their needs.

She said: “Marley and Frankie never let their visibility issues get in the way.

“They are two gorgeous dogs who really do deserve a second chance of happiness.

“Marley is such a lovely boy and once he has bonded with you, he will hug you to say hello.

“Since being at the centre he has started to learn how to play with toys and will come up to you for a back scratch.”

Marley has had to have his eye removed and it has taken him some getting used too; he is easily startled by things if he cannot see them.

(Marley, a one-year-old Shar-Pei)

“We are looking for patient and understanding owners that can help settle him in to his new home,” she added.

Frankie, aged around eight, is a lovely gentle natured boy, who melts the hearts of everyone he meets.

(Frankie, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier)

“Frankie arrived at the centre via our inspectorate as his welfare needs were not being met,” she said.

“He was in need of veterinary care, good nutrition and plenty of TLC to help build his confidence and trust.

“The staff have worked wonders with him, and he is now a cuddly boy who loves being with you.

“Unfortunately, Frankie has limited visibility in his eyes, but this does not stop him playing, eating, going for walks, going up and down steps or enjoying spending time with his canine companions.”

Frankie is looking for a loving home where his new family are home most of the day to keep him company.

Due to his friendly, gentle nature he could live with primary school-aged children who are gentle and calm with him.

Frankie is great with other dogs and has made a few female friends at the centre.

He bonds quickly with other dogs and stays close to them and uses them as a guide when in unfamiliar territory.

Therefore, he would be rehomed with a female friend for company. He could also live with a confident cat that is used to dogs.

Marley would suit an adult-only home, along with no other pets at this time, though this may change in the future.

He has met several dogs at the centre, and we are sure he will make some new canine friends while out on walks with his family.

If you would like to express an interest in Marley or Frankie, please contact RSPCA Newport Animal Centre via 0300 123 0744.

The centre is based on Hartridge Farm Road in Newport.

