ARMED police were called to the Bettws area of Newport on Saturday afternoon following a report of assault.
Several police vehicles were spotted near an address in Frome Walk at approximately 2.45pm.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said a 19-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil was arrested and charged with common assault.
Here is the Gwent Police statement in full:
"At approximately 14:45pm on Saturday, July 27, Gwent Police were called to a report of assault outside a property on Frome Walk, Bettws.
"Armed officers attended the scene.
"A 19-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil was arrested and charged with common assault."
