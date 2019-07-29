Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East AM Delyth Jewell:

LAST week we saw the end of Theresa May’s premiership and the stark prospect of Boris Johnson being the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

So, it’s out with the old establishment and in with the - hang on a second, didn’t he go to Eton?

Say what you like about Mr Johnson, he certainly likes a good slogan. (They don’t always have to be written on the side of a bus, though it does help).

So, when he said on the steps of 10 Downing Street that he wanted to protect the “awesome foursome” - that is, presumably, the nations of the UK- I must admit that I was a little underwhelmed by his rhetorical style.

Mr Johnson is usually very fond of packing pile upon pile of adjectives into convolutedly-complicated sentences.

Why this sudden turn towards using terms like “awesome” and, earlier in the week, “dude”?

Perhaps he’s had some advice that he’ll appeal to more people if he drops the constant classical references.

I’ll spare no one’s blushes when talking about our new PM.

I don’t think he’ll be a champion for Wales’ interests – but I do think it’s likely he will be the last PM of a United Kingdom.

The shambolic way in which Westminster has handled the Brexit process has been a wake-up call for many, and has led more and more people to question whether our current constitutional set-up works for the benefit of Wales.

Do we really want a PM elected by fewer than 160,000 people?

Is this settlement really the best there is?

Westminster, like the Assembly, has just broken up for recess, so it may be some weeks until we find out what Mr Johnson’s plans are for Brexit.

For many of us, it will be a tense period.

But whatever your feelings on Brexit - and I know opinions vary greatly over Wales - I think many people will share my frustration at the cavalier way in which our new PM has been appointed.

Many voters seem to think of him as a necessary experiment – a “once more unto the EU, dear friends” grand gesture.

My own opinion is that now is not the time for appointing flashy personalities who’ve shown so little regard for the truth, or integrity, in the past.

It looks set to be a long, hot summer.

Time will tell whether this particular hothead will manage to keep his cool.

I wouldn’t bet on it.