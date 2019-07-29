THE family of a woman who had discovered an abandoned baby in a toilet block have said they feel “complete” after learning the final part of the 61-year puzzle.

Gwenllian Cornelius frequently travelled from her Ebbw Vale home to Abergavenny Market for local produce.

But a visit in June 1958 would prove unforgettable.

That baby was Paul Garner, who last month appealed for anyone with information of what happened to him to make contact.

(Gwenllian Cornelius in 1953--five years before she discovered the baby)

Mrs Cornelius died in 1990, never knowing what happened to the baby she found.

“It was something that played on her mind,” said granddaughter Gail Jones, who lives in Llanyrafon, Cwmbran.

(The original press release)

“I can always remember her saying that she was afraid of looking in the bag when she heard noises coming from it. It could have been anything, I suppose.

“She was shocked when she saw a baby. It was something she talked about.

“I remember Grandma questioning why the baby was left. But perhaps the person, who left the baby, knew it was market day and that he would be found.

“She never forgot about it.”

(Sisters Gail Jones (left) and Barbara Spencer (right))

Another granddaughter, Julie Spencer, added: “We always used to say we would try to find out what happened to the baby.

“My sister, Gail, tried but could not find anything.”

Mrs Jones revealed she has spoken to the Argus after stumbling across Mr Garner’s appeal on our website by mistake.

She added that the family is “happy” knowing that Mr Garner had a happy childhood.

“I know Grandma always wanted to know what happened to him,” she said.

“And she would be thrilled if she were still here.

“He has had a lovely life. We feel complete now.

“I wish Grandma had been here for this. But at least she knew when she found him that he was safe.”

Mr Garner, who was adopted after being discovered and now lives in Essex, previously said: “Most of what happened I know, but if there is any other information that anyone has - please get in touch.

“There could be more interesting information out there that I should be told of.”

If you have any additional information, e-mail tomos.povey@gwent-wales.co.uk