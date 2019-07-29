PLANS have been submitted to begin restoration work on a former Victorian brewery which suffered major fire damage.

Westlake’s former Cwmavon Brewery, built around 1900, is described by Cadw as a “scarce surviving example of a grand Victorian brewery in Wales.”

But the grade-II listed building is at risk of “serious decline and potential loss” after it was gutted by fire – leaving it with no roof or internal doors – after the non-suspicious blaze in 2012.

Owners of the building, Extrusion and Moulding Compounds Ltd, have lodged plans to initially make the building safe and protect it from further decay.

Work proposed includes removing a 1950s lift shaft as well as redundant water tanks and remains of windows and rainwater gutters.

Restoration work is also proposed and it is planned to reinstate the lost floor on the fifth storey to facilitate works to the roof.

Despite ‘significant’ fire damage, the building remains in sound structural order, a heritage impact statement says.

It is hoped a new use for the building can be found in the future.

“Ultimately the proposed works will hopefully act as a catalyst to consider future ways of bringing the building back into use and seeing its wider scale restoration,” the heritage impact statement says.

The tall, five-storey building – located on the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape World Heritage Site – was built by leading brewery architects George Adlam and Sons of Bristol for Charles Westlake.

Westlake’s Brewery, founded in 1889, had a chain of pubs and won numerous medals for its beer.

(Westlake’s Brewery in Cwmavon. Picture: Torfaen Museum)

But by the 1920s the business had declined and brewing stopped in 1928.

The building was taken over by The Eastern Valley Subsistence Production in 1936 to help tackle high levels of unemployment in the area.

Dunlop used the building for rubber recycling in the 1950s, and after that it was used for the recycling of plastics.

However it has mainly laid vacant since 1993, apart from a use on the ground floor associated with recycling and storage.

After the building was ravaged by fire, the then owners applied to have it demolished on the grounds it would cost £2 million to have it repaired.

But the brewery was saved by Torfaen council planning chiefs who threw out the plans, citing the building’s rarity and historic value.

The new plans, designed to protect the building’s future, are expected to be decided in the coming weeks.