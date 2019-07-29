A FORMER professional footballer has ‘signed’ for Newport High School.

David Pipe, the former Newport County captain and stalwart, will be joining Newport High in September.

His aim is to help pupils with their sporting ability, communication skills and overcoming obstacles in their home and social/school life.

Mr Pipe said: “If I help only one child to improve their life, it can only be positive.”

Councillor James Clarke, one of the school’s governors, believed that the pupils will be able to benefit from Mr Pipe’s involvement.

He believes this due to the rollercoaster of a career and personal life that Mr Pipe has gone through and come out of in a good light.

Cllr Clarke said: “I’ve known Dave for about 10 years outside of football and when he mentioned the idea to me, I thought it would be a great initiative. We worked on the programme and when it was trialled with the school it received positive feedback.

“Dave can be a role model for the pupils as he is someone who has had a lot of highs but also some lows and children will be able to relate to this. He is proof that you can overcome challenges in your life.”

He will take up his position at the start of the Autumn term in September.