THE staff at Bistrot Pierre in Newport city centre pedalled their way towards raising hundreds of pounds for children's charity Ty Hafan on the weekend.

Chefs, waiting staff and management all worked up a sweat on an exercise bike located outside their Friars Walk restaurant, clocking up the miles and collecting donations from the public.

Newport's mayor, Cllr William Routley, even got involved, as did city councillors Chris Evans and Matthew Evans.

So far, the charity event – dubbed Le Tour de Bistrot Pierre – has raised more than £450 on its Justgiving page, and many more people donated at a charity bucket outside the restaurant.

Ty Hafan provides palliative care to children who have life-limiting conditions.

"People have been very generous, coming over and chipping in," the restaurant's general manager Nathan Williams said. "I'm 100 per cent happy with the effort – we've had so much help."

The bike was provided by Spytty-based gym Xercise4less, and the event was also supported by staff at Friars Walk.

“The atmosphere was amazing and it was great so see so many people getting involved for such a fabulous charity," Cllr Matthew Evans said. "I know it is not easy raising money, but Bistrot Pierre made it a fun occasion, although my legs were a little wobbly after my second go on the exercise bike. I hope they raised a lot of money."

Mercifully, the bike was sheltered under a small gazebo, but it was still a warm, humid day – perhaps not the best of conditions for those who took part.

Bistrot Pierre chef James O'Sullivan was nearing the 10-kilometre mark when he spoke to the Argus.

"It's good but it's been hard work," he said. "But I prefer being on this – it's harder in the kitchen."

