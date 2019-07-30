A 12-year-old autistic girl from Caldicot has got the bug for organising events after putting on a fun talent show.

Imogen Watling organised, hosted and performed on the talent show on Sunday, July 28 at Caldicot’s Seven View Club.

She raised £313 for the Caldicot Town Team through £2 entry fees and put a fun day on for all.

Imogen completed this feat despite suffering from high functioning autism, which she previously told the South Wales Argus means that she struggles with everyday life.

Speaking after Sunday’s show, she said: “The event went amazingly well. It was a success and out of this world.

“The audience told me that the event ran smoothly, and they all had a great time. The sweet shop was a great success and the raffle. All together from the sweet shop, raffle and tickets we raised £313."

In the run-up to the event, there were a few issues with some acts dropping out due to other commitments, but Imogen was delighted with those who were still on the bill and performed.

(Imogen Watling with the acts who performed at her talent show)

She said: “All of my acts turned up and after being introduced to each other by myself, it was like they had known each other all of their lives.”

The acts who performed included Callum, a 12-year-old break dancer from London, Star, aged 14 and from Mountain Ash, who sang and 12-year-old lyrical dancer Grace from Caldicot.

READ MORE:

Another who came down from Mountain Ash to perform was Nath, who brought his folk singing and guitar skills. Caldicot’s Sarah Wilkinson performed as a clown while 32-year-old Tagent from Newbridge showcased his beatboxing talents.

12-year-old Tom brought his vocal talents from Magor and the youngest participant was seven-year-old Kayleb, from Caldicot, who performed a dance routine.

Coming from further afield was 12-year-old Sophia, a dancer from Rushden in Northamptonshire, and Julie, a comedian living in Spain.

Imogen said: “I am already planning my next event and look forward to more events in the future and bringing more families together.”