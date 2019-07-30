WORK has begun to turn a derelict pub into affordable homes in Newport.

The old Centurion Inn site, in the St Julian's area of the city, will be turned into 10 affordable homes after a £1.45m investment from Newport City Homes.

The new development will offer six two-bedroom flats, two two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses, with 14 onsite parking spaces.

Work began this week, with contractors P&P Builders tearing down the existing building.

Rachel George, Head of Regeneration and Development at Newport City Homes said: “This development moves us closer to our aim of increasing the number of affordable homes, helping to tackle the housing need in the city.”

It's expected that the new homes will be ready for new inhabitants by Spring 2020.