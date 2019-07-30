A POLL released yesterday by YouGov suggests that support for Labour at a General Election would be at its "lowest ever" level.

Support for the party is shown to have fallen to 22 per cent in terms of a Westminster election.

This new poll gives the Conservatives a lead in Wales for the first time since the opening two polls of the 2017 general election campaign; while for the Liberal Democrats, this is their best result in a Welsh poll since the early days of the coalition government in 2010.

Among the seats in Wales predicted to change hands (from Labour to the Conservatives) is Newport West, the seat only recently secured by Labour's Ruth Jones following the death of Paul Flynn.

In terms of the National Assembly, Blaenau Gwent is another seat which, if the figures suggested by the poll are accurate, be lost by Labour, in this case to Plaid Cymru.

Labour’s projected sixteen constituency seats would be by far their worst-ever performance at a Assembly election – they have never thus far failed to win a clear majority of constituency seats in the chamber.

This new poll does show some, though modest, evidence of a ‘Boris bounce’ for the Conservatives. The party are projected to rise to 24 per cent in Westminster.

However, Professor Roger Awan-Scully of Cardiff University said: "If anything, what is most striking is how limited has been the electoral boost for the party from their new leader: new Prime Ministers has historically tended to boost their party’s support by rather more.

"The poll supports recent Britain-wide polling in suggesting that the Liberal Democrats are back as a significant party – a message likely to be reinforced by the Brecon and Radnor by-election this week.

"For Plaid Cymru, this is an historic poll: for the first time ever putting them in the lead for National Assembly voting intentions."

You can see a full list of figures outlined in the YouGov poll here.