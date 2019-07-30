THE Prince of Wales stopped by to chat with the fishermen of the Black Rock Lave Net Heritage Fishery during his visit to the Royal Welsh Show in Builth Wells last week.

The prince took a keen interest in the fishery stall, pausing for a few minutes to ask the fishermen about their craft during his tour of the show’s grounds.

Fishery secretary Martin Morgan said: “The prince was very interested in the construction of the net, its method of use, and the restrictions we fish under.

He even offered a suggestion on how to improve the lave net.”

Mr Morgan and his colleague Martin Fox showed Prince Charles how the lave nets worked, as well as some of the items the fishermen had picked up on the beaches over the years.

READ MORE:

Black Rock fishery, based at Black Rock near Portskewett, is the only surviving lave net fishery in Wales. The group employs traditional fishing equipment, of the same kind which has been used for centuries, to fish for salmon in the waters near the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Mr Morgan said speaking to the Prince of Wales about the lave net fishing at black Rock was “a very proud moment in the history of this fishery”.