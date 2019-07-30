A HUSBAND accused of kidnapping his wife’s ex-lover in an alleged carjacking after discovering their office romance is the “aggressor”, a jury heard.

Craig Dewar is alleged to have abducted John Hawkins when he found out Zoe Dewar had cheated on him behind his back with a social worker colleague.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Zoe Dewar and the complainant met while working together as community support workers for Blaenau Gwent Social Services.

The married couple, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, are in the dock together.

The husband is accused of kidnapping Mr Hawkins, from Cwmbran, and inflicting grievous bodily harm by shattering his cheekbone.

Zoe Dewar is accused of perverting the course of justice by threatening her former boyfriend to “drop the charges or it will be 100 times worse for you”.

In his closing speech to the jury, Prosecutor Andrew Kendall claimed the husband is the “aggressor” and put forward that some of his evidence has been “ludicrous”.

Craig Dewar, 34, claims he acted in self-defence and was the subject of abuse at the hands of the complainant who had taunted him about the affair he had with his wife.

Mr Hawkins has been described as a “drama queen” over the course of the trial.

Zoe Dewar, 32, denies that she ever issued an ultimatum to the alleged victim to drop the charges against her husband.

She admitted to detectives she had been involved in a passionate short-lived fling with the older man she described as an “exciting” affair.

Zoe Dewar said: “It was crazy, crazy, crazy. I would go down to his or he would book hotels.

"I was living like I was single and I could do what I wanted. It was exciting and we slept together numerous times.”

The court heard how her husband found out about their relationship when she "dropped the bomb" to her mother-in-law who told him.

The jury were told how Craig Dewar followed Mr Hawkins from work with an unnamed male accomplice.

Mr Kendall said he muscled his way into the complainant’s Ford van after overtaking him and slamming on the breaks, forcing him to stop sharply and blocking his path.

The prosecution claim he then forced Mr Hawkins to drive and follow his Hyundai Tucson 4x4 – driven by the other man – and threatened to kill him while holding a pair of pliers to his neck.

The jury were told Craig Dewar fractured his cheekbone as he made his escape from the vehicle at Thomas Gilchrist Industrial Estate in Blaenavon after "he thought thought he’d been carjacked".

The couple deny the charges against them which the prosecution alleges took place between May 14-15, 2018.

