A JURY was discharged in the trial of a nurse accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of a 65-year-old man in a head-on crash

Cerys Price, aged 28, of Limestone Road East, Nantyglo, is accused of being responsible for killing Robert Dean, of Cwmcarn, after a collision three years ago.

The alleged victim died on the A467 between Rogerstone and the Bassaleg roundabout in Newport after the collision on July 15, 2016.

Price is also accused of causing serious injury to her then boyfriend, Jack Tinklin, by dangerous driving. He was a front seat passenger in her Isuzu “jeep”.

Mr Dean was driving a Vauxhall Astra.

Judge Michael Fitton QC discharged the jury at Cardiff Crown Court for legal reasons and the case was adjourned to a future date.