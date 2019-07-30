HEAVY rain is expected to last for the rest of the day.

But the wet weather is expected to brighten up tomorrow, according to weather forecasts.

The rest of the week is expected to be partly cloudy.

The Met Office had issued a 20-hour warning for yesterday and today, as rain bringing up to 40mm of rain in places is expected just after midnight.

The warning read: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

It added: "[Rain] should have cleared by tomorrow."

There is also a small chance that the wet weather could cause homes and businesses to be flooded quickly today.