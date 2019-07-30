ONE lane has been closed on the Second Severn Crossing because of a stalled vehicle.

Traffic is said to be coping well despite the closure of a lane on the westbound side of the bridge between J22 M49 and J23 M48.

Treacherous driving conditions are making things difficult for commuters this morning.

READ MORE:

Traffic is heavier than normal on the M4 Westbound between J24 A449 (Coldra) and A48(M).

These added delays are due to the bad weather.

On the M48 crossing, there is another lane closed due to construction. A lane is closed both ways between J1 B4461 (Aust) and J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow).

Rolling lane closures are in operation.