GWENT Police were called following an altercation between a man and woman at St Woolos Cemetery in Newport.

The incident happened at approximately 4.35pm on Wednesday, July 24.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "A man and a woman were involved in an altercation in the cemetery grounds.

"A woman attended the Royal Gwent Hospital with minor injuries.

"A 20 year old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released with no further action."