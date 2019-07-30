THE proposed new chief constable for Gwent Police has been named.

The police and crime commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, has put temporary chief constable Pam Kelly forward as his preferred candidate.

Pam Kelly, who joined Gwent Police in 2017 and previously served as deputy chief constable, was successful at an interview stage for the post of chief constable following the recent selection process.

This followed the retirement of former Chief Constable Julian Williams at the end of June.

Much of her 25 years of service has been within the Criminal Investigation Department, dealing with covert policing, public protection and professional standards.

She started her career in policing serving as a volunteer in the Special Constabulary before becoming a regular officer in Dyfed-Powys Police in 1994. She has been described as possessing a "strong operational background", having performed the role of senior investigating officer for a decade where she investigated murders, manslaughter, rapes and serious organised crime cases across Wales and beyond.

In 2011, she played a key role as a senior identification manager in aiding in the recovery of deceased British citizens following the Japanese tsunami, as well as plane crashes in Afghanistan and Tripoli.

Throughout her career she has worked as a superintendent in a neighbourhood commander role and a chief superintendent in a territorial policing commander role across the four counties of Dyfed Powys, before becoming the assistant chief constable in Dyfed Powys for just over two years.

Ms Kelly achieved a BA honour in humanities (religious education/history/English) and a Post-Graduate Certificate in Education.

The Police and Crime Panel for Gwent will hold a confirmation hearing on the proposed new chief constable for Gwent Police next month.