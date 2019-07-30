NEW research published today 30 July shows people want better access to GP services and highlights the importance of securing change through the new GP contract for Wales.

The research, commissioned by the Welsh Government, also found people agreed with the Choose Well campaign, which asks people to use the most appropriate healthcare services for their condition, including visiting a pharmacist for help and advice.

The research identified a need for more flexible opening hours in GP surgeries and more information about what is an urgent or non-urgent appointments.

Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, said the insightful research will help inform the Welsh Government’s efforts to improve access to GP services.

He said: “We recently published a new set of standards for GP services and are providing an extra £13m to help GP surgeries deliver them. It is clear from the research the public recognises the pressure on our hard-working GPs and the need for everyone to Choose Well when considering what treatment they need.

“However there is work to be done to help people make appointments and to see a GP or appropriate healthcare professional at a convenient time. With some small changes and better use of technology we can resolve many of these issues.

“We are introducing new standards and trialling new ways of working, including extended opening hours. There are many excellent examples of best practice among GP surgeries across Wales and our new standards are based on these. We have agreed a way forward with GPs in the new contract and I look forward to working with them to see these changes put in place.”

The research was conducted through focus groups and in-depth face-to-face interviews across Wales.