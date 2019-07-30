MANY people in Newport were surprised to see an American 'cop car' driving around this weekend.

The foreign police car was spotted driving around the Caerleon area, near Ponthir Road on Sunday.

There was speculation that the car was here due to season two of the hit Netflix series Sex Education currently being filmed in the area.

But now, one man has stepped forward as the owner of the desired vehicle and confirmed that it is not being used for the series.

(The cop car spotted in Newport. Credit: Lizzie Memory)

Lance Price, a Driving Examiner from Cwmbran, said: “This is my California Orange County cruiser. It’s a Ford Crown Victoria.”

Mr Price and his friend, who also owns a similar vehicle, were returning to Cwmbran after a car meet in Langstone on Sunday.

(Lance Prices' prized possession)

"It's always rewarding to see my cruiser appearing on social media," he added.

"Wherever I go people want to photograph the car and always want to see the lights and sirens working.

Mr Price was flattered that someone driving behind him took the time to a photo on Facebook.

He is one of five owners of USA cop cars around the country and his vehicle was originally in service with the California Orange County Sheriff's Department - it was the supervisor's car.

(Mr Price in the middle of the female firearms officers at the Gwent Police Open Day)

"I have owned it almost 12 months, and prior to this I owned a USA Harley Davidson police motorcycle," he said.

Mr Price and his group recently attended Gwent Police Open Day at Headquarters Cwmbran and last month.