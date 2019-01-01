LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tours farm near Newport - with press confined to a 'tin shed'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits farm near Newport
- PRIME Minister Boris Johnson is visiting a farm in St Brides Wentlooge near Newport.
-
- The newly appointed PM is visiting Wales for the first time since securing the top job.
-
- Ahead of a trip expected to focus on agriculture, Mr Johnson has claimed farmers will be boosted by leaving the EU's common agricultural policy and by the UK signing new trade deals.
-
- He will discuss the Government's new approach to Brexit negotiations with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on the latest stop of his tour of the UK, which has included visits to Scotland, Birmingham and Manchester.
-
- Mr Drakeford has publicly said that the new Prime Minister has "no mandate" for a no deal Brexit, and that such an exit would be "catastrophic" for Wales.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment