A MAN has died after reportedly falling from the Transporter Bridge in Newport.

A heavy emergency service presence was reported at around 4.30pm yesterday with Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service officers in attendance.

In a statement released this morning, Gwent Police confirmed that they had responded to a call of a man in the water near the bridge.

The spokesperson said: "We received a call at approximately 4.30pm on Monday, July 29, reporting a man in the water of the River Usk near the Transporter Bridge, Newport.

"The man was sadly pronounced deceased at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

"His death is not believed to be suspicious."