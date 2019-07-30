NEARLY 1,000 warning tickets have been issued to vehicles parked illegally in Blaenau Gwent – but motorists have so far escaped receiving a fine.

Blaenau Gwent, along with Newport and Torfaen councils, took over parking enforcement responsibilities from Gwent Police on July 1.

Newport council issued more than 1,500 parking tickets in the first two weeks of the month, after a warning period prior to taking over enforcement duties.

But Blaenau Gwent council’s two parking wardens have yet to issue a single fine, instead handing out some 959 warning tickets.

A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent council said: “Almost 1,000 warning tickets have been issued to vehicles parked in contravention of traffic orders in the first month since the council took over civil parking enforcement.

“Of the 959 warning issued to date, over 60 per cent were issued for parking on double yellow lines – these have mainly been issued in town centre areas and around school sites.

“The ‘fair warning period’, where drivers are issued with a warning about their parking, is continuing for now to ensure that as many drivers as possible are made aware of the new enforcement arrangements.

“However, parking penalty charge notices, which carry a financial penalty, will soon be issued to vehicles found parked in contravention of traffic orders.”

Torfaen council announced on Thursday that it has now started issuing fines to those ignoring parking signs and lines.

The authority handed out around 150 warning tickets.

Cllr Fiona Cross, executive member for the environment, told motorists to “make sure you know the Highway Code.”

“No laws have changed since the council took over civil parking enforcement but we appreciate it may take some people time to adjust to the changes,” she added.

Anyone found illegally parked could be fined between £25 and £70 depending on the severity of the offence and the length of time taken to pay.

Monmouthshire and Caerphilly councils also took over civil parking enforcement in April.