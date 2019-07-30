HUNDREDS of people have supported a Monmouthshire pub’s appeal to keep its long-standing play equipment, with planning chiefs also backing the request.

The Coach and Horses Inn in Caerwent has applied for retrospective planning permission for a climbing frame, slides and a seesaw installed in the last five years.

Some of the equipment, including the easily recognisable dragon slide and another climbing frame, have been in the pub’s beer garden for decades, and will not require consent.

Some Caerwent residents have questioned the increase in apparatus, with seven full objections being submitted to Monmouthshire County Council.

“Whilst pleased that a local business is thriving, greater consideration needs to be given to neighbours,” says one objector.

“Our grazing land directly adjoins this garden. I am already busy picking up rubbish including beer glasses that end up in the field where our stock graze.”

Other issues raised include noise nuisance – with one objector referring to “screaming children” – and the equipment being out of keeping with the nearby Roman wall, which is a scheduled monument.

But more than 600 people have written in support of the Coach and Horses Inn, saying the park brings in extra revenue and keeps the pub running.

One supporter said: “The pub has historically been the heart of Caerwent’s community, with a children’s play area having been provided for many years.

“Loss of this equipment would have a detrimental impact on the pub and on the village. This is the only village pub and is important to the local community.”

Cadw, which is responsible for heritage sites across Wales, had initially raised concerns about the proximity of the colourful fibre-glass slides to the Roman wall, but raised no official objection.

A report to the council’s planning committee has recommended that the retrospective permission is giving the Coach and Horses Inn.

“It is considered that the retention of the play equipment would not have a significantly detrimental impact on the long-term character or appearance of the application site, wider conservation area of scheduled monument,” says the report.

“Whilst the increased equipment on site has generated increased noise and disturbance, it is considered that this is limited to certain times of the day, during spells of good weather and that periods of excessive noise generation would not be so frequent, intense or prolonged to justify refusing the application.”

The planning committee will consider the report on Tuesday August 6.