PYROTECHNIC fans will be in heaven next June as one of the best shows comes to Wales.

German metal band Rammstein are known for their fiery live shows and will be bringing their pyrotechnic filled set to Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The date will be the biggest headline show that Rammstein have performed in the UK outside of festivals with an expected attendance of 60,000 if the show sells out.

This will be only the second time in the band’s 25-year history that they have played in Wales, and when the date trolls around, it would be 15 years since their first Cardiff show, at the then Cardiff International Arena in 2005.

Rammstein had already announced most of their tour dates for their second leg of their stadium tour, with the only UK date in Coventry, but due to phenomenal demand, have decided to add a second date, and chose Cardiff as their choice.

Their seventh album Rammstein jumped straight to the top of many charts across Europe and their live shows are a spectacle of fire, unique staging and punchy riffs, leading fans into a unique experience they will never forget.

READ MORE:

If fans have already booked tickets for the Coventry date at Ricoh Arena on Saturday 20th June 2020, Rammstein offer the chance to exchange tickets to the Cardiff date for those who find this location more convenient. Ticket holders should contact point of purchase to confirm the exchange. The cut-off date for all exchange requests will be Friday 9th August 2019.

Tickets for Cardiff go on sale this Wednesday, July 31 at 10am but be quick as this is expected to sell out quickly.

You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, Eventim, AXS or The Big Green Coach.

Customers that require accessible tickets as a wheelchair user or ambulant disabled spectator should call Eventim on 0333 344 6250 to purchase over the phone.