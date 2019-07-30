PRIME Minister Boris Johnson spoke of his desire to secure a “full package of protections” for Welsh farmers as he visited a chicken farm in Gwent today.

Mr Johnson was visiting Wales for the fist time since being appointed on July 24.

Most of Mr Johnson’s visit to Shervington Farm, on the outskirts of Newport, was conducted away from the press and, while the new Prime Minister toured the chicken coops, the reporters were cooped up inside one of the farm’s outbuildings preparing for a short interview.

Upon meeting reporters, Mr Johnson set out his stall in support of the farmers of Wales.

"We don't want no deal but it's vital to get ready for all eventualities,” he said.

"I hope, in the future, Welsh farming will find strong new markets."

Pressed on whether a no-deal Brexit would prove detrimental to farmers in Wales, the he added: "Prophecies of doom have been proven wrong in the past.

"We want farmers to get relief from the burden of form-filling and red tape.

"If we prepare properly, we have nothing to fear.

"It will be difficult but the more prepared we are the easier it will be."

Mr Johnson said that, coming from a farming background himself, he understood farmers’ concerns and promised they would receive a "full package of protections", but refused to elaborate on what those might be, despite repeated questioning.

He also referred to the National Sheep Association in Wales' warning that there could be a mass slaughter of lambs if a no-deal Brexit went ahead.

Mr Johnson said: "I don't think the slaughter of animals will be necessary. I want everyone to draw a line under that.”

One of the more high-profile gaffes in Mr Johnson’s career was that regarding Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is imprisoned in Iran over spying allegations, which she denies.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's situation was made worse when the then Foreign Secretary incorrectly said she was "teaching people journalism".

Asked whether his position had changed after having taken the top job, he said: "It's up to the Iranian government to release all dual national consular cases. I hope it's sorted as fast as possible."

When pressed, he did not say he regretted his comments.