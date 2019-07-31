AN ARCHAEOLOGICAL society has taken on an enormous task of preserving 9,000 years of human history in the Blaenau Gwent valley.

Human traces have been recorded in the Blaenau Gwent region since the Mesolithic period.

Some of the oldest relics discovered originated from the Beaker People.

These were ancient settlers, during the Neolithic era, and were given the name 'beaker' for their distinctive pottery. The Beaker People arrived at various times on the south and east coasts, and it is believed they later dominated the Neolithic societies elsewhere in the country.

And now, the Aberystruth History and Archaeology Society, in partnership with the University of South Wales (USW), has launched a project - called Digital Archaeology for All - to create a virtual reality documentary of the area.

The project will involve three drones scanning the landscape above Cwmcelyn Valley in Blaina.

(Participant using a drone for the project)

Captured images will then be converted into 3D images, with narration added, for the documentary.

(A drone being used for the project)

Ian Fewings, who is the secretary of the society, said he brainstormed the project following a visit to a school.

“I had a meeting with one of the schools and was asked how I could get the children to the archaeological and historical sites in the area,” said the Blaina resident.

"I said I would bring it to them.

"A lot of people cannot get to the sites. They wished they could, though.

"Now they can soon have a full 3D experience.

"We want more children involved in local history and archaeology.”

(3D scan of the area)

MORE NEWS:

The group has unearthed hundreds of archaeological and historical sites of great importance in Cwmcelyn Valley, including 19th-century factories.

(Depiction of the Beaker People. Picture: Aberystruth History and Archaeology Society/ Keith Gibbs)

And should the project prove successful, Mr Fewings plans to roll it out to cover the whole of Blaenau Gwent.

“We thought we would first start with Cwmcelyn Valley because there is so much there,” he said.

“The Beaker people were an ancient people.

“If it is successful, we will want to cover the other historical and archaeological sites in Blaenau Gwent.”

He added: "Once it has been completed, people will be able to go on to 'visit' these sites at Blaina Library and various schools. Eventually we will have it on our website too.”

The virtual reality documentary of Cwmcelyn Valley is scheduled to be completed in October 2020.