THE Second World War will be coming to Blaenavon this weekend.

Blaenavon Ironworks will be showcasing what it was like to live in the town during the 1940s.

The event is held across both Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 at the Ironworks and will see a host of activities and events to immerse yourself in.

(At last year's event Paul Sidney of the Home Guard taught 12-year-old Kieran Gould and 10-year-old Nicole Parfitt how to salute. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Wartime Blaenavon of the 1940s will be back as a military mobile hospital, radio room, public house, artillery, military vehicles and the fashion of the time will be returning.

You will be able to see soldiers from both sides of the war and learn all about their weapons and tactics as a battle rages on both days.

There will be real stories of life on the home front, told around the fire sides of Stack Square.

Hundreds attended last year’s event, which showed how Blaenavon would have been if Nazi Germany had successfully invaded.

(At last year's Wartime Weekend Blaenavon Ironworks..Emily Cann 7 from Newport gets a ride in a wartime sidecar with Phil Hamblie on a wartime motorcycle.)

Cadw members will be admitted for free. Prices for an adult will be £5.80, children aged between five and 17 will be charged £3.50 along with students and armed forces members and veterans.

Over 65’s will be charged £4.50 and a family ticket of two adults and up to three children will cost £16.80. Those who are disabled will be admitted for free as well as their companion.