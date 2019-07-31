A “FAMILY man” who owned more than 400 “revolting” extreme animal pornographic films and pictures has escaped a jail sentence.

Kevin Player, aged 57, of Hafod View Close, Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, was caught with the disturbing material which included 187 movies and 266 still images.

Prosecutor Tony Trigg told Cardiff Crown Court how the filth was uncovered during a police raid at the defendant’s home last September.

READ MORE:

Among the 453 images was a 26-minute video which depicted graphic content that was outlined to the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.

Mr Trigg said father-of-three Player had seven previous convictions for 12 offences.

But, the court heard, he had not been in trouble with the law for nearly 20 years following his conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm back in 2000.

Player pleaded guilty to possessing 453 extreme pornographic images before Newport magistrates.

Timothy Evans, mitigating, admitted the material found was “pretty revolting” and said his client had made “immediate admissions of guilt”.

His barrister added: “The defendant is a family man and this offence has already had a dramatic effect on his family.”

Mr Evans said Player had three grown-up children and added that this was a case of “simple possession” and he had not attempted to share the images.

He said that one of the defendant’s daughters had come to court to support her father.

Judge Rees sentenced him to a community order for two years and told him he must attend the Horizon programme for sex offenders.

Player must also pay £350 towards prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the extreme pornographic images.

She told the defendant as he left the dock: “Let’s hope this is the last we will see of you in court.”